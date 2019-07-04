Cause of Worthing house fire is confirmed

The cause of a house fire in Worthing has been confirmed by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Two fire engines were sent to the house fire in Tarring Road at just before 7pm last night.

A fire engine at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing, last night (July 3)

Pictures and video from the scene showed smoke coming from an upstairs window.

The fire service closed off both road entrances.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed today that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Firefighters at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing

They added: "One room was badly damaged by fire and other rooms in the property were damaged by smoke.”

