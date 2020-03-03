Cats actress from Worthing nominated for worst actress at awards ceremony

A ballerina who grew up in Worthing has the dubious honour of being nominated for a Razzie award.

Francesca Hayward is up for worst actress as Victoria in the film adaptation of Cats at the Los Angeles ceremony on March 14, which will honour the worst films of 2019.

The musical film was Francesca’s screen debut, having been a principal dancer at the Royal Ballet. As a child, she learned to dance at the Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance in Tarring Road, Worthing.

Her competition for the unwelcome title includes Hilary Duff, Rebel Wilson and Academy award-winning actress Anne Hathaway: who ironically won her Oscar for Cats director Tom Hooper’s previous film musical Les Misérables.

Cats leads the pack when it comes to overall nominations at the Razzies with nine in total, including another nod for Wilson and also for co-stars Dame Judi Dench and James Corden.

The highly-anticipated film, which had a reported budget of $100million, only took $73million globally at the box office and was panned by critics for its CGI effects.