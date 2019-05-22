Castle-themed play area to be built after Arundel school pupils’ vote

A play area is to be upgraded with a castle-themed design, thanks to a joint project between Arundel Town Council and Arun District Council.

The former mayor of Arundel Lucy Ashworth carried out consultation for the Mill Road play area at local schools in Arundel to enable students to help shape the plans. Proposals were then obtained from several play companies and students were given the deciding vote. Wicksteed Ltd was the winning bidder with its design, which was favoured by students because of its Fort Knox climbing unit and crusader rope swing. Councillor Dan Purchese, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “This iconic play area is set for a fantastic new upgrade.” The enhancements are due to start in early June, and should be finished in time for the summer holidays.