Caroline Flack - Barnham beauty salon takes action after death of TV star

A beauty shop in Barnham has banned gossip magazines following the death of TV star Caroline Flack.

Dollface Beauty, at Windmill Shopping Village in Yapton Road, took to social media this week to tell customers that gossip magazines would no longer be in the reception area.

Melisa Bellikli of DollFace Beauty, Windmill shopping village, Barnham has decided to remove gossip mags after Caroline Flack's death, and now has literature promoting wellbeing. Pic Steve Robards SR2002252 SUS-200225-101734001

Melisa Bellikli, who owns the salon with her sister Selma, said: “Following the devastating suicide of Caroline Flack, DollFace Beauty will now provide a refreshing, positive and inspiring alternative reading material, such as self growth books, inspirational mindfulness, home decor and upcycling magazines and food magazines — all promoting well being and a positive outlook on life.

“We feel it’s time we all make a positive difference in such an influential industry, and believe that this small adjustment will help reduce the amount of negativity.”

Melisa said the aim is to ‘start a movement’ and for other salons to follow suit.

She added: “It is about encouraging positivity and being kind.”

