Car bursts into flames in Sompting street

Video from the scene showed a vehicle well alight in Western Road, in Sompting, before 4pm.

Firefighters arrived moments later and extinguished the flames.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire involving a vehicle on Western Road in Sompting at 3.41pm this afternoon.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters remained on scene damping down the vehicle, and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots.

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this fire, which began accidentally.