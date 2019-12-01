Busy Sussex road closed due to police investigation

Three men were run over in Sussex, after a group fight broke out, and are now being treated in hospital for head injuries.

Police said they were called to a report of a large group of people fighting with weapons in Marine Parade, Brighton, at 5.20am on Sunday (December 1).

Three men were runover in Marine Parade, Brighton, not terror related - Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Police said as officers were responding, it was reported that some of the group had got into a vehicle which then struck three men involved in the fight. They were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with injuries, two with serious head injuries.

According to police, a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody. Police reported that the vehicle was later found abandoned.

Detective inspector Chris Thompson said, “This is a fast moving investigation and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or has any information about it to come forward.

“Marine Parade is currently closed between the pier roundabout and Camelford Street while we carry out enquiries and I would like to thank the public for their patience.”

Police said the incident is not terror-related.

If any members of the public can help with the investigation they can report to police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Danebridge.