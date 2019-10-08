Bullied Worthing boy backed by celebrities including comedian John Bishop and cricket legends Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham

A host of famous faces have publicly given their support to a Worthing boy who was the subject of an attack in a viral bullying video.

On Wednesday (October 2), a video showing a group of three young boys attacking a fourth spread around social media, inviting widespread condemnation.

A statement from a senior police officer explained one of the perpetrators had been convicted after the offence, which took place in May, but the video's popularity led to several celebrities tweeting their own thoughts on the incident.

On Friday (October 5), comedian John Bishop said he would not show the video in order to avoid giving the children involved any 'notoriety', but said he hoped the 'young boy attacked is doing well'.

The day before, reality TV shore Gary Beadle, better known as Gaz from Geordie Shore, echoed John's sentiments and said he would to 'anything to help' the bullied boy, who remains unidentified.

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann adopted a more hardline approach, aggressively condemning the 12-year-old child who was convicted, and his young accomplices, with a torrent of foul language.

John Bishop. Photo by Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Michael Vaughan received a warning from Sussex Police over his tweet, who asked him to delete it or else risk compromising an ongoing investigation.

Sussex Police said: "Hi, we know the identities of those involved and this is an active criminal investigation that you are potentially putting at risk. It is an offence to name a child involved or affected by a criminal investigation and you are encouraging this action. Please delete this post. Thx."

Mr Vaughan's tweet was still on his Twitter feed as of this morning (October 8).

Fellow cricket legend Ian 'Beefy' Botham also described the video as 'appalling' and was supported in his horror by boxer Dillian Whyte, footballer Charlie Austin and mixed martial artist Michael Bisping.