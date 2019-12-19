Brooklands Go Karts track ripped up after more than 50 years

Work to dismantle the go kart track at Brooklands Park is underway, bringing an end to its tenure of almost 60 years.

The Brighton Road attraction was deemed surplus to requirements when Worthing Borough Council announced plans to develop Brooklands Park into a science adventure park last year.

As part of the new plans, the go kart track will be ripped up to make space for a car park and work is already underway.

Brooklands Go Karts being dismantled

The track's owners, Marc and Moona Flinders, were left frustrated by the decision and the council's inability to find a new space for them within the park.

In October the couple appealed for help in finding a new home in West Sussex. Read more about their search here: Brooklands Go Kart owners speak out about search for new home



