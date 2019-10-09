Brooklands Go Kart owners speak out about search for new home

The owners of Brooklands Go Karts have delivered an impassioned plea for a new home as their tenure in East Worthing could be nearing an end.

Marc and Moona Flinders have been told their track must move to make space for a new car park, after more than 50 years on the site, as Worthing Borough Council pushes on with plans for a science adventure park.

The go karts’ lease runs out next month – barring late discussions with the council - but the couple have said it is not the end for the business and appealed for help finding a new home.

“We’re still a strong business that’s making money and looking to expand, there’s just not space for us on this site anymore,” said Marc, who is looking for suitable space anywhere between Chichester and Brighton.

“There’s a massive demand, we’re a small, local business that has thrived and done really well. But it’s not all about making money. We provide teaching, we work with schools, we’re an involved, personal business and a part of the community.”

Marc said talks were ongoing with the council around space elsewhere in the park, but with nothing likely to be finalised before November the situation was proving stressful.

The council’s controversial science-themed masterplan, which it said was composed after extensive consultation, has already seen the removal of classic attractions such as the miniature railway, café and par-three golf course.

With the track’s future hanging in the balance, Marc said the uncertainty extended to its employees who were still not sure if or where they would be working come November.

As part of a bid to highlight the history of Brooklands Go Karts, Marc and Moona are compiling a video of Brooklands through the years comprising photographs old and new.

The couple have asked if readers have pictures of the track, send to bgkcircuit@gmail.com

Read more about the Brooklands Go Karts saga here:

Petition launched to save Brooklands Park go-karts

Brooklands Go Karts owners have their say on decision to close attraction

Brooklands Go Karts owners secure meeting with council in their bid for survival

Brooklands Go Karts to leave East Worthing site after more than 50 years