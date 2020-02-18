Britain’s Got Talent stars ride amphibious car built in Littlehampton

Britain’s Got Talent stars Simon Cowell and David Walliams rode an amphibious car from Littlehampton during filming for the show’s auditions.

As entrances go, a Union Flag-emblazoned car that also doubles as a boat is not a bad way to get attention.

And David Walliams and Simon Cowell made full use of it as they arrived for auditions of Britain’s Got Talent in Manchester’s Media City recently.

The unusual vehicle was manufactured by Tim Dutton, who makes roughly 12 amphibious cars a year at his factory in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, with the design printed in Chichester by Sussex company Wrap UK.

The 70-year-old, from Park Crescent, Worthing, gave former Little Britain star David a crash course in driving the vehicle around Salford Quays before Simon arrived.

Tim said: “He admitted he wasn’t much of a petrol head, but I told him it was very easy; you just pull a lever and go.

“He had turned up in a white shirt and jacket, so I think he was more worried about getting seaweed on them or something.”

An hour later, the music mogul arrived and quickly hopped in the passenger seat out of sight of the thronging crowds before filming the sketch, which also features presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly in a speedboat.

Tim said: “I only had a very quick chat with him, but Simon seemed like a completely normal bloke.”

It is not the first time that Tim’s vehicles have grabbed screen time.

They recently appeared alongside Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in the opening scene of Celebrity Hunted: a reality series where famous people go on the run and try to evade capture from top investigators.

Tim also filmed with Richard Hammond in Kingston for his series Big a few months ago.

The car can be seen on our screens when Britain’s Got Talent is expected to air in April.

