Britain’s Got Talent auditions to be held in Horsham

Auditions for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent are to be held in Horsham town centre

The Olive Branch, in the Bishopric, announced it will host the auditions in a statement on Facebook.

The Olive Branch, Horsham. Photo courtesy of Google StreetView

A spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce that on Wednesday 30 October the first round of auditions for the next season of BGT will be coming to Horsham hosted by The Olive Branch.”

Auditions will start at 5pm with under 18s performing from 5pm to 6pm and 18 and over from 6.15pm onwards.

The talent show has previously featured stars such as Susan Boyle and Diversity.

