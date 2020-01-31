Brighton Pride: US pop megastar hotly tipped as headliner

A pop megastar is being hotly tipped to headline Brighton Pride: and fans are hoping it is no Fantasy.

According to several national news outlets, Mariah Carey has reportedly been signed to perform at this year's LGBT+ celebrations for a six-figure fee, following in the footsteps of pop princesses Britney Spears in 2018 and Kylie Minogue in 2019.

With a career spanning three decades, the singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the best-selling artists in music history, selling more than 200million records worldwide.

Lauded for her five-octave vocal range, including signature use of the whistle register, the five-time Grammy winner's back catalogue includes hits such as Vision of Love, Emotions, We Belong Together, Without You and Hero.

But the New York native is arguably best-known worldwide for her festive hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Originally released in 1994, it finally topped the American charts last year - breaking the record for the longest ascent to number one in US history and becoming the diva's 19th chart-topping single in the country: the most among solo artists.

Mariah Carey in 2019 to mark the 25th anniversary of All I Want For Christmas Is You. Picture: Getty Images

When it ended its three-week stint atop the charts in the first week of January this year, it also gave Mariah the rare accolade of having a number one single in each of the last four decades.

With the 49-year-old tipped to perform in the height of summer, on Saturday, August 1, it remains to be seen whether she will treat the crowds in Preston Park to an unseasonal rendition of her biggest hit.

What do you think of the news? Contact us on Facebook or email.

To buy tickets to the main pride event, click here.