Brighton and Hove Albion to play Crystal Palace in Worthing - but not as you might think

A charity football match recreating the A23 derby between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace is set to take place in Worthing.

Supporters of both teams will line up against each other at Worthing FC’s stadium in Woodside Road on Friday (April 26) in a grudge match where rivalries are put aside for a common good.

The 3G pitch at Worthing FC SUS-160217-171501002

The annual fundraiser is organised by the Robert Eaton Memorial Fund (REMF), set up in honour of Brighton and Hove Albion fan Robert Eaton who was killed in the World Trade Centre terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Despite living in New York, Robert remained an avid Seagulls fan and was a well-known figure on the fan forum North Stand Chat, posting under the username Ricky Marlowe’s Hairpiece.

The REMF donates money to youth football around the world to promote the social benefits of football programs.

According to the charity’s website, the REMF has raised more than £100,000 since its inception 18 years ago, adding events such as a golf day and quiz night and supported by marathon runners and other fundraisers.

Brighton legend Peter Ward, who made over 170 appearances for the club in the 1970s and 80s, will be playing to add a sprinkle of stardust to the event.

This year marks the first time the challenge match has been played in Worthing.

Tickets for the match are £5 per adult and £2 for under 16s – or free if accompanied by an adult.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.