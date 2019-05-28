Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912650

Bognor's newest ice cream parlour opens its doors

A new ice cream parlour, which will 'bring the heart back to Bognor Regis', has officially opened for business.

Pinks Parlour was opened at 18 Waterloo Square on Friday [May 24] by Katy and Georgia Alston — founders of sister company Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans & Tricycles. Read more here. Georgia, 26, said: "The open day went really well. Members of our team who have never worked before, or who hadn't worked for a long time, completely thrived. We had lots of happy customers come to the launch who have been everyday since. We are really trying to give something back to the community." See also: Bognor woman who runs business with her mum wins national award Family-run ice cream parlour opens in Bognor Regis 'Unique' independent shop set to open in Bognor Regis

Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912650
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912650
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912654
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912654
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912666
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912666
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912661
Pinks Ice Cream Parlour opens in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR1912661
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2