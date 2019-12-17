Bognor Rocks shoot and score in partnership with Chestnut tree House

Bognor Regis Town FC are ‘tremendously excited’ after signing a partnership with Chestnut Tree House which will see them fundraising for and raising awareness of the children’s hospice throughout the remainder of the football season.

Fresh from their 7-2 victory over the Cray Wanderers earlier this week, the team saw the partnership as helping to strengthen their ties to the community.

Rocks general manager Simon Cook said: “The work that Chestnut Tree House does is so important and we are very pleased to be able to try and contribute in whatever way we can in terms of raising much-needed funding and trying to spread the word about the invaluable work the hospice staff do for the very deserving children. We look forward to a flourishing partnership.”

Chestnut Tree House, which supports children across East and West Sussex, are just as excited about the team-up.

Tracey Shaw, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said she thought the partnership would be mutually beneficial, adding: “We are thrilled to link up With Bognor Regis Town and we are really excited at the prospect of working together. You get the sense that the Rocks are making big strides to embrace the community more and this is so heartening to see.”

The charity hope the partnership will help them meet the costs of caring for families all over Sussex.

The charity needs to raise £6,850 to fund one day of care at the hospice and so rely heavily on the generosity and support of the community.