Bognor Regis Town Hall and Littlehampton Civic Centre lit purple for Holocaust Memorial Day
Arun District Council is paying tribute to those lost during the holocaust for Holocaust Memorial Day today (January 27).
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:52 pm
Bognor Regis Town Hall and Littlehampton Civic Centre will be lit up purple tonight, in memory of those lost during the holocaust.
The lights will go on at 8pm tonight (January 27) in recognition of Holocaust Memorial Day.
Members of the public have been invited to participate in the event by lighting a candle and putting it in their window at 8pm.
The candles and the lights, a spokesperson for the district council said, are "to remember those who were murdered for what they were," and "to stand against prejudice and hatred today."