'BOMB TERROR: Police sit through the debris at cordoned-off London Road after the blast

Bognor IRA bomb 1994: Pictures from the attack

Twenty five years since the IRA bombed London Road in Bognor Road here are some of the pictures from the event.

Read more here: Looking back at when the IRA bombed Bognor Regis

Inspector Brian Page, ADC chairman Glenys Hurie-Hobbs, WSCC chairman CLiff Robertson, mayor Paul Beckerson and Sir Philip Ward

1. Visitors

New Look manager Nicky Tatham and assistant manager Jo Saffrey

2. Back at work

From left: George Connell from Kingston, then 70, James Gibbs from Links Avenue, Felpham, then 17 and Sonia Coats of Norfolk Way Elmer, then 65.

3. Residents' 'shock and disgust'

Police officers scouring the area for clue

4. Looking for clues

