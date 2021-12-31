An application has been approved for a replacement farmhouse for Goose Green, Hoe Lane, with farm office and garage, extension of existing stable building, replacement sand school and landscaping and replacement mixed use barn and internal trackway.

Arun officers said the application ‘seeks to replace and improve the existing accommodation to suit the growing needs of the applicant’s family (which comprises three generations) and support their rural businesses as part of their working farm and equestrian activities’.

“The existing farmhouse and outbuildings have not been maintained and are in poor condition with some elements failing or requiring renewal in the short term,” they said.

Plans fto replace the farmhouse at Goose Green, Binsted, have been approved

“The house is not considered fit for purpose.

“The proposal also seeks to improve the existing equestrian facilities through the extension of the existing stable building and the consolidation of the existing complex of equestrian buildings.

“A replacement ‘fit for purpose’ sand school with additional training facilities including a horse walker is also required to ensure that riders and horses are well trained and in a fit and healthy condition.”

They said the plans had an acceptable impact on visual and residential amenity, highways and parking, drainage, minerals, archaeology, trees, ecology, and would provide a good quality of living accommodation for future occupants.