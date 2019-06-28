Beloved Shoreham seal dies

A much-loved seal that visited Shoreham beach before it had to be resuced after becoming sick has died.

The tragic news was confirmed this afternoon by Roxanne Brown, who was part of the rescue operation.

Floss had been visiting Shoreham beach. Picture: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

She, and other volunteers, had been taking care of the seal, named Floss, when it became apparent that the young common seal was injured and ‘appeared to have some fishing line in its mouth’.

It was later discovered that the line was in fact a parasite and the seal was most likely suffering from lungworm.

Floss was rescued on June 19, and was transferred to the care of the RSPCA in Mallydams Wood, Hastings, for treatment.

Roxanne told the Herald today: “For the past week, myself and a small group of people, who gave their time, support and love to little Floss, the Shoreham seal, had tried to gain updates from the RSPCA via Facebook messenger and voicemails left on Mallydams’ direct phone line.

Picture: British Divers Marine Life Rescue

“We all failed until a kind reply to Facebook messaging today, from Mallydams, gave us the worst news.

“Little Floss has died, despite the efforts of the amazing guys at Mallydams, Floss passed away on Wednesday.

“Our little group of people who gave all they could to support and care for her are utterly devastated.

“RIP little Floss, we will hold you in our hearts for always.”

Floss was first spotted along the Sussex coast by an 11-year-old Shoreham girl.

It was captured sunning itself on a wooden jetty by the River Adur after its adventures earlier that day when it caught a ride with a Southwick rower.