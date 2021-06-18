With a range of ages from three to 85, there were jobs for everyone as people worked together to make Arundel ‘sparkling again’ as part of the Great British Clean Up on June 11 and 12.

Everyone was in good spirits and the beautiful weather really helped keep the volunteers going with gusto.

Among those taking part were Arundel Church of England Primary School, St Philip’s Catholic Primary School, Arundel Scout and Guides, Arundel Bee Project, St Nicholas Church, Arundel Community Orchard, The Co-op, Arundel Lido and Arundel Chamber of Commerce, together with many individual residents.

Arundel Scouts and Guides being briefed about the day

Tony Hunt, Arundel mayor, said: “We are fortunate enough to live in a beautiful town and clearly many people in our community want to contribute to caring for it.

“It was brilliant to have all this support for our spring clean up and we are committed to having these days at least twice each year. In fact, some volunteers have asked if they can borrow our litter pickers to keep clean the areas around Swanbourne Lake and the Hiorne Tower, and local footpaths along the banks of the River Arun, because we all know that these areas will be very busy during the summer months.”

Mackley, the company which built Arundel’s tidal flood defences last year, sent two licensed strimmers to help clear the ground by the taxi rank at Arundel Railway Station, and Tivoli Group, which has recently taken charge of watering the lime trees in Mill Road, provided a van for the community volunteers to load with the waste collected there.

The plan for this particular area is to sow wildflowers, to make it part of the beelines through Arundel and the South Downs.

Rubbish collected around the town included abandoned road signs, a £20 note, £1 coin, mattress, baby’s dummy, wheel, a large number of empty spinach packets, an old spoon and lots of beer cans and beer bottles.

The council was also sad to report finding a number of discarded face masks.

The prize for the most unusual find went to one of the Cubs, who discovered the footrest from a wheelchair.