Guests at the celebration on Thursday were entertained with music by Beethoven and Mozart while they enjoyed a scrumptious Sussex cream tea and champagne. Orchestra chief executive Stephen Neiman said: “It was a real pleasure to see so many of The Hanover Band’s supporters out of their homes attending live music occasions.”
1.
The Duke of Kent. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography
2.
The orchestra’s patron, the Duke of Kent, with chief executive Stephen Neiman. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography
3.
The Duke meets members of the orchestra. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography
4.
Gavin Henderson CBE, orchestra chief executive Stephen Neiman and Christopher Baron. Pictures: Graham Franks Photography