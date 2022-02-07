Arundel named in top-10 list of most romantic staycation destinations in UK
Arundel has placed in the UK’s top-10 most romantic staycation destinations, according to data released this week.
Coming in at number 10 in the study by WeThrift, Arundel was given a romance score of 54 out of a possible total of 80.
The number-one destination in the UK – Windsor – scored 64.7.
The study said Arundel has 72 walking trails, 43 romantic restaurants, 13 florists and 10 jewellery shops – everything people need for a romantic getaway – with Littehampton beach around a 15 minute drive away.
It scored points for Arundel Castle being situated in the centre of the town, which is home to beautiful gardens featured on the Great British Gardens TV programme in the middle of last year.
If Arundel doesn’t take your fancy, here are other destinations in West Sussex perfect for a romantic staycation.