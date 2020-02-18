Arundel Cathedral choristers first to receive new Guild of Church Musicians medal

Dame Mary Archer, president, presented the new Archbishops’ Chorister Medal to 12 choristers, aged 10 to 14, in a special ceremony at the cathedral.

The guild encourages musicians of all denominations to attain the highest standards of music in worship and the new medal expands the already wide range of established guild qualifications under the patronage of the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Westminster.

Elizabeth Stratford, organist and master of the choristers at Arundel Cathedral, proposed and developed the concept of a new chorister medal. Photo: Guild of Church Musicians

The Archbishops’ Chorister Medal, which depicts the GCM logo and is worn on a gold cord, was created specifically for the under-18s, having been proposed and developed by Elizabeth Stratford, organist and master of the choristers at Arundel Cathedral.

Elizabeth, one of the first girl choristers in the country nearly 30 years ago, said: “The aim of the Archbishops’ Chorister Medal is not only to develop practical skills in performance but also to encourage attentive listening and reflection on the role of music in worship.

“It differs from other examinations because it is not solely a performance assessment but instead seeks to test skills which are central to a chorister’s development and evolution as a musician.”

She hopes the syllabus will appeal to other choir trainers with young singers, as it is suited to all religious denominations in schools and churches.

Guests at the award ceremony included Arundel mayor Wendy Eve, and Friends of Arundel Cathedral chairman Patrick Burgess.

Before the presentation, Dame Mary led a discussion on church music and how it may develop in the future, including the impact of new styles of music on worship.

Dame Mary said: “Church music is at an important crossroads. More and more churches are finding it difficult to get someone to play the organ at services, yet there is a greater interest in church music than ever before.

“Attendance at our cathedrals and major parish churches, with their splendid music, is at an all-time high, yet disputes about church music are on the increase.”

Cathedral choristers at Arundel do not need to be able to read music or to be a Roman Catholic to sing with the choir. Contact Elizabeth on 07971090724 or email arundelcathedralmusic@gmail.com for more detail.