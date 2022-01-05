Ann Sutton OBE, 86, was recognised in the Queen’s New Years Honours List for her services to the arts, 31 years after being made an MBE in 1991.

Moving to West Sussex in the 1980s, Ann has presented the five-part BBC TV series The Craft of the Weaver, published nine books, and recently had four of her textile artworks bought and featured in the Tate Modern in London.

In 1989, Ann Sutton came up with an original idea to create the Arundel Gallery Trail – which celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2018. It came ten years after the first Arundel Festival which had no visual arts element.

31 years after being made MBE, Ann Sutton has been awarded an OBE for services to arts

Ann’s idea quickly gained the support of local but established artists and art teachers Oliver Hawkins, Renee Bodimeade and Derek Davis.

When Ann received the letter informing her that she was to be made an OBE, she said she was thrilled.

“It was thrilling receiving the letter, I opened it thinking Boris was out to get me but low and behold it was informing me that I had been awarded an OBE.