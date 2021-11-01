The winning Christmas card will be sent to over 2,000 recipients including the Prime Minister and every entrant will also receive a personal letter of thanks from Mr Griffith. Last year's winner was Khadija Manzoor of Hurstpierpoint Prep School.

The competition is open for Children up to the age of 12 and will be judged by Mr Griffith and artist Ruth Waters. Ms Waters, who lives in West Sussex, was shortlisted for the World Illustration Awards in 2019 and 2020. The competition is open as of today (November 1) and will close on November 19 with the winner being announced one week after the closing date.