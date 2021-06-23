The club has moved to a new venue, The Lamb pub in Rustington and 25 members aged from 30 to 101 were gathered for breakfast with the mayor.

Miss Molloy visited on Saturday, June 19, to meet club members, including two who served in the Second World War, and spend time chatting with them.

The club meets on Wednesday and Saturday, 10am to midday, at The Lamb. The aim is to provide company and support to serving and ex-members of the British Armed forces, giving them the opportunity to meet up for a chat and a bit of banter, tell stories of their time in service and help combat loneliness.

Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy with members of Arun Veterans and Armed Forces Breakfast Club at The Lamb in Rustington

Miss Molloy’s other chosen charities for her mayoral year are Arun Youth Projects and West Sussex Mind.

She said: ““I chose these three charities for the work they do directly with our community in helping our residents with their mental health and wellbeing.

“I have been given a great opportunity to raise awareness and much-need funds for these chosen charities and organisations.