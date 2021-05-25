Arun Valley station master presented with COVID community champion award

Station Master Howard Clear received the award on Friday morning (May 21) at Pulborough station from Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith in recognition of his work maintaining the trains throughout the pandemic.

Mr Clear has worked for Southern Rail for 13 years and manages the stations at Amberley, Arundel Barnham, Angmering and Pulborough.

Andrew Griffith MP congratulated Mr Clear on his award, saying; “Station Master Howard and the whole Southern GTR team have kept our stations on the Arun Valley Line open and running smoothly despite the pandemic. Our railway staff are key workers and they have helped front line staff to travel to their place of work throughout the last year.”

From left to right: Andrew Griffith MP, Howard Clear, Chris Fowler, Mike

The pair were also joined by Chris Fowler, director of customer services at Southern GTR and Olivia Barlow, a stakehold manager at Southern Gtr.

Mr Fowler said; “Throughout the pandemic, our railway teams have been working tirelessly to keep key workers moving and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all passengers, It was fantastic for Andrew to recognise the work of his local station team with the community champion award and to celebrate the value our railway teams bring to communities across the network.”