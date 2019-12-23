Arun triplets celebrate their first Christmas

Three triplets from Arun are celebrating their first Christmas.

Christmas time is busy enough – but spare a thought for Chris Pegrum and Cheryl Carter, juggling festive errands with three newborn babies. William, Violet, and Frank – pictured with big sister Betty – arrived on October 12, beating odds of one in 9,000 to 10,000 births, according to their parents. Since coming home it has been a difficult, as all three were taken to hospital with bronchiolitis, and Violet was put into a medically-induced coma. But thankfully they recovered and are resting at home ahead of their first Christmas. Cheryl, from Blenheim Road, Yapton, said: “We just feel so lucky to have them home and we don’t need anything else for Christmas. Our hands are full but so are our hearts.” Cheryl said she would be attempting to cook Christmas lunch while doing three-hourly feeds. Their secret? “You just have to be very organised”, she said.

