Arun road has now been closed for five hours due to serious collision

A road in Arun has now been closed for five hours due to a serious collision.

At just before 9am, police officers were sent to Burndell Road, Yapton, following a collision between a lorry and a motorcyclist.

Burndell Road in Yapton has been closed due to a serious accident

The road was closed shortly afterwards, between Crookthorn Lane in Climping to North End Road.

According to traffic reports, it is still closed.

Earlier this morning, the ambulance service confirmed that the motorcyclist had 'suffered serious injuries' but could not comment on his current condition.

A police service spokesman also said they could not confirm the motorcyclist's current condition at the moment.

