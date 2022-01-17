Arun road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week
Arun's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.
• A27, from 9.30am January 31 to 8pm February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell Western Roundabout to Yapton Lane, diversion route for off network closure of Lake Lane Barnham works for West Sussex County Council. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.