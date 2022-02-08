The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented house sales during the first lockdown, coupled with stamp duty holidays, has boosted the housing market across the UK since the world opened back up in 2020.

Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £325,000 in Arun in the year to June – an increase of £41,000 compared to the previous 12 months.

House prices were also above pre-pandemic levels, with the average standing at £287,000 in the year to June 2019.

Arun house prices: Buyers forking out tens of thousands more on average, and most expensive areas revealed

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Ferring and Kingston Gorse: £528,000 – up from £457,000 in 2019-20

Arundel: £453,000 – up from £400,000

Aldwick: £425,000 – an increase from £351,000

East Preston and Rustington East: £425,000 – rising from £345,000

Angmering North, Patching and Findon: £375,000 – up from £345,000

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Arun rose year-on-year, from 2,633 to 3,213.

The largest proportion were in Angmering South, where 259 homes changed hands in the period.

Across England, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said while Government measures such as the stamp duty holiday brought forward house purchases last year, the market could be set to change.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England in 2022 will translate into higher mortgage rates.

“And cost of living pressures faced by households from rising inflation and taxes mean fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said with most agents still struggling to find enough homes to meet demand, the financial pressures were unlikely to have a 'significant' impact on the market.