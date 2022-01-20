Coronavirus cases are now falling in every local area of the UK as the Omicron wave subsides.

Arun’s figures show there was a 40.8 per cent decrease in the number of Covid cases in the week to January 13 compared to the week before.

Arun's Covid figures have dropped

This equates to a rate of 690.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13, compared to 1,167.4 the week before.

However, rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show.

Every one of the 380 council areas across the UK saw fewer people testing positive last week (week to January 13), when compared with the week before.

The North East remains the worst affected part of the UK, with a rate of 1,586.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the week to January 13 – this is a 39 per cent fall from the rate seen the week before though.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000.

Wales had the lowest rate, at just 593.9 cases per 100,000.

Comparing the UK nations is difficult as case numbers do not include positive lateral flow tests in Scotland or Wales.

England’s Plan B measures are to end next Thursday (January 27), Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced today (Wednesday, January 19).