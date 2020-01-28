Another new escape room set to open in Worthing

Another escape room is set to open in Worthing this year.

Ransacked, in Portland Road, says it is ‘coming soon’ and will also offer a board game library.

Ransacked board game lounge and escape rooms is 'coming soon' to Worthing

The business will occupy the space left vacant when Bunces was forced to close all its stores in January last year.

It is the second new escape room venue being created in the town, with the Mindworks Escape Rooms in the Guildbourne Centre ‘due to open in early 2020’.

Worthing’s first escape room – Time Lock Escape Room in Church Walk – opened at the end of 2018.

Escape rooms have become increasingly popular in the last couple of years. They offer small teams of people the chance to solve clues and puzzles to ‘escape’ from a themed room within a set time frame.

Ransacked does not say what the theme or back story to its room will be on its website, but it does say it will provide coffee, paninis and milkshakes for sale.