Animal charity's warning over bogus cold callers collecting for 'Christmas funds'

Animal rescue charity Wadars has issued a warning about door-to-door fraudsters claiming to be collecting for Christmas.

The charity has urged local people not to give donations to anyone calling door-to-door after reports of cold callers in East Preston and Angmering.

House cat Mama

Wadars' operations manager, Tracy Cadman, said: “We have been told that at least one well-spoken man is cold calling on houses in Angmering Village and East Preston stating that they are collecting donations for Wadars. I can confirm that Wadars does not carry out door-to-door collections at any time of the year and so would stress to householders not to give any donations to cold callers.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Wadars animal rescue can either do so online via the charity’s website www.wadars.co.uk or by posting a cheque or taking cash along to Wadars, Hangleton Lane, Ferring, West Sussex, BN12 6PP.

Bogus collectors should be reported to the police.