Angmering pupils perform traditional dances in May Day celebrations at St Margaret’s

The sunny afternoon of festivities and dancing last Friday started with the May royalty being crowned on the school field, and included each class performing a dance in the sunshine.
Traditional May Day celebrations were held at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Angmering, with pupils dancing in front of a gathered crowd of family and friends.
