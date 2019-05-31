St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations. Pic Steve Robards SR1912582 SUS-190525-111959001

Angmering pupils perform traditional dances in May Day celebrations at St Margaret’s

Traditional May Day celebrations were held at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Angmering, with pupils dancing in front of a gathered crowd of family and friends.

The sunny afternoon of festivities and dancing last Friday started with the May royalty being crowned on the school field, and included each class performing a dance in the sunshine.

St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations. May Queen Bobbie Virgo, May King Charlie Merritt
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations. May Queen Bobbie Virgo, May King Charlie Merritt
Steve Robards SR1912551
Buy a Photo
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations. May Princess Lily Merritt and May Prince Jake Louis.
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations. May Princess Lily Merritt and May Prince Jake Louis.
Steve Robards SR1912557
Buy a Photo
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations
Steve Robards SR1912565
Buy a Photo
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations
St Margaret's Angmering May Day celebrations
Steve Robards SR1912571
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3