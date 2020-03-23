Angmering Cycling Club raises funds for cancer charity

Angmering Cycling Club has presented a cheque to Teenage Cancer Trust, the chosen charity of the year for 2019.

The club raised £1,176 and the presentation was made at the club’s annual meeting.

Amanda Hetherington, regional relationship manager for the Teenage Cancer Trust said: “We are so grateful to Angmering Cycling Club for such incredible support.

“It really will make such a difference to ensure we are reaching young people with cancer and their families.”

In addition to the money raised for Teenage Cancer Trust, members of Angmering Cycling Club raised £7,970 for other charities by riding in other cycling events in 2019.