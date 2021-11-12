The design featuring a large rainbow and a friendly dog was created by year-nine students Lily, Ruby and Safiya and interpreted by Tim, a proclaimed public artist and founder of Circling the Square.

The bench will be unveiled in its new home outside Angmering Community Centre during a public celebration on Wednesday, November 24, at 2.30pm.

Sunflower Dog & Rainbow Bench was the winning design, as voted by the public and assessed by parish councillors, representatives from Pallant House Gallery and the youth arts charity Artswork.

Sam Hobbs, leader of creative arts at The Angmering School with the winning design for a community bench by Safiya, Lily and Ruby. Photo by Derek Martin DM21060806a

Angmering Parish Council supported the students’ inclusive ambitions for the design and, along with Angmering Heritage Trust, invested in the creation of a new pathway, ensuring the bench is accessible to all.

The opening event will include a performance by the school and a celebration of students who took part in the design competition.

The project was led by Artswork as part of its Arun Inspires programme, with support from Arun District Council, using Section 106 funding from the nearby Roundstone Lane development.

Jacky Pendleton, chair of residential and wellbeing services at Arun District Council, said: “I’m delighted that the council has been able to support this fantastic project and like everyone else involved, I’m excited to see the end result.”

Other stakeholders in the project, which was run over two terms, have included Littlehampton firm SI Protech.