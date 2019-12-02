Amazon warehouse workers cause ‘parking hell’ for furious Littlehampton neighbours

With Christmas around the corner, Amazon is busy sending out deliveries. But the only thing these Littlehampton neighbours want to be delivered from is the parking ‘hell’ they say they have been subjected to by workers from the nearby warehouse.

Residents of Oakcroft Gardens have had enough after weeks of drivers parking their vans, cars and scooters inconsiderately in the estate.

Among them was Janet Yeulett, 62, who lives with and cares for her disabled mother and terminally-ill husband Mike. She said her drive was partially blocked on a regular basis, making it difficult to take him to hospital appointments; an extra stress she did not need.

She said: “The reason we moved here was because it was a lovely, quiet road – but this is making it hell.”

She also feared that if she had to call an ambulance, it would not be able to get past the double-parked vans.

Helen Neve was so concerned by this she reported the parking to the police. She said that last week, her car broke down outside her house, but the recovery vehicle could not get there – forcing her neighbours to move their cars so it could get past, taking an hour. She said: “My neighbours challenged the drivers, and they were subjected to abuse and laughed at.”

Esther Napier-Raikes said she was so fed-up, she went to the warehouse and spoke to the manager there, who said they would speak to staff – but nothing has changed.

Anthony Egan, 69, felt they had become ‘the Amazon car park’ and that night shift workers searching for spaces at 1am and ‘slamming doors, talking and laughing’ was damaging his health. He said: “I’m losing sleep and I’m sure most other residents are the same. There is no respect shown for our community.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “Amazon strives to be a great neighbour. We have a range of measures in place to minimise the impact of our operations on the local community including a 100 space offsite car park with a free shuttle service for workers to get to and from the site and the opening of a 45 space offsite car park for vans.

“We will continue to communicate with associates reminding them to be considerate of local residents and to use the offsite parking provided.”

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police has been notified of concerns around anti-social parking in Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton. While parking is primarily a civil matter and should be reported to the council, police officers are supporting a resolution by offering advice to motorists in the area.”

