Amazon gives early Christmas present to Littlehampton neighbours blighted by ‘parking hell’

Neighbours who had complained about the parking of workers at an Amazon warehouse have been treated to an early Christmas present as an apology.

The online retail giant gave residents of Oakcroft Gardens in Littlehampton six hampers to compensate them for weeks of what one resident described as parking ‘hell’, which they said saw vans blocking driveways, and double parking that could have stopped emergency service vehicles getting through.

Wendy Egan spearheaded the community campaign to end the issues. She said after the Gazette published its initial story on Monday, December 2, the situation improved and two senior managers from the warehouse – on the same industrial estate as The Body Shop – said they were taking the problem seriously, personally speaking to any drivers they saw parking on the estate and establishing a small-scale park and ride scheme. They asked Wendy if she could pass on some of the hampers to others affected.

She said: “I was expecting some small box to turn up but it was a great big thing, and I think they’re worth £120.”

Inside was an assortment of red and white wines, teas, chocolates and biscuits, she said. Wendy felt she could not accept a box herself, but wanted to make sure those worst affected received one.

Among them was Janet Yeulett, 62, who lives with and cares for her disabled mother and terminally-ill husband Mike. She said her drive was partially blocked on a regular basis, making it difficult to take Mike to hospital appointments.

She said: “I think it is really lovely. We are going through a hard time at the moment, and the pressure of all that as well was a bit much.

“I have to say, it was very good of Wendy to think of us. I was very chuffed when I found out.

“There are quite a few things in there that certainly my family will enjoy over Christmas.”