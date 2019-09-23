Alert over ‘contaminated eggs’ goes out from Sussex council

A warning over eggs contaminated with a food-poisoning bug has gone out from a Sussex council.

Residents and food businesses are being warned that some eggs may be contaminated with salmonella.

The alert is being sounded by Horsham District Council’s environmental health team. They say that the affected British-lion branded eggs bear the unique flock code ‘1UK11871’ printed on their shells.

All sizes of eggs displaying a best-before date of between September 22 and September 24 2019 inclusive from this producer are affected.

A spokesman added: “The farm where the eggs were laid is not believed to be within the Horsham district and it is expected that they will no longer be available for sale in shops or other suppliers.”

The spokesman added: “Salmonella contamination in British Lion Eggs is rare, as the scheme has been extremely successful in reducing occurrence of the organism in fresh shell eggs since its introduction in the 1980s.

“However, in this case the public and businesses are advised to thoroughly cook any affected eggs they may have prior to consumption, as this will kill the bacteria and prevent illness.

“In addition, Horsham District Council is reminding people to always follow good egg handling practices including storing them in a refrigerator; using them before their best-before date; and always effectively washing hands, work surfaces and equipment that come into contact with eggs.”

Further information can be found on the Food Standard Agency’s website at https://www.food.gov.uk/safety-hygiene/salmonella.