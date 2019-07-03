Aldi launches recruitment drive in Chichester and Rustington

Aldi has a launched a new recruitment drive for its stores in Chichester and Rustington.

The discount supermarket is on the hunt for 10 new Store Assistants across the branches.

'Hardworking and enthusiastic' candidates are being sought for the role, which involves carryout out accurate and efficient till operation, stock management and merchandising, an Aldi spokesman said.

Full training will be provided for Store Assistants over a six-week period and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week, with salaries starting at £9.10 per hour, rising to £10.41 per hour, said the spokesman.

Ben Shotter, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “As Aldi’s popularity and increased demand for quality products continues to grow, we’re in a great position to create more and more job opportunities in the area.

“As an award-winning employer Aldi offers fantastic benefits, from competitive pay, a great working environment, to an abundance of progression opportunities for our colleagues.

"We are invested in every colleague’s long term career development to ensure our teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

Chichester's Aldi store opened in Barnfield Drive in June 2017, while its Rustington store opened the same year.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores

