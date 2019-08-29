Air ambulance called after child falls from tree in Arundel

The air ambulance was requested after a child fell from a tree in Arundel this morning, an ambulance spokesman confirmed.

Ambulance crews arrived at the scene in a woodland in Bury Hill, Arundel, shortly after 11.30am.

The air ambulance in Arundel

The spokesman said: "The child was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital as a priority."

Crews were joined by the air ambulance service at the scene, however the child was taken to hospital by road.

SEE MORE: Watch dozens of motorbikes escort Shoreham's Parys Lapper on his final journey

Bupa Dental Care in Bognor closed after fire

Bognor firefighters save kitten stuck between two buildings in 'tricky' rescue

Changes planned for Picturedrome cinema in Bognor Regis