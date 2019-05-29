Agents battle 'large and significant' diesel spill into Worthing's Brooklands Lake

Officers are battling a 'large and significant' diesel spill in Brooklands Lake in Worthing.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said teams were alerted to a large quantity of diesel spilling from a tanker on Lancing Business Park, in Commerce Way, this morning (May 29), which has reached the lake in Brooklands Park through surface water drains.

“We are still working to assess the full impact of this incident," said the spokesman.

"Our teams continue to work with the Environment Agency and West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews to limit the spread of the pollution to the lake and adjoining Teville Stream.

“Specialist contractors have also been called in to skim the lake and reduce the impact on any wildlife in the area.

“The exact impact of this incident will not be known for some time. But we will continue to work with and support the authorities to ensure the causes are thoroughly investigated.

“We also ask for patience from members of the public visiting the area in the coming days and assure them that we remain committed to the wider transformation of Brooklands Park into an attractive destination for all.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency confirmed agents were working hard to limit the environmental impact of a 'large, significant diesel spill' and investigations were ongoing into the cause of the incident.

The focus of the officers was on mitigating the risk of harm to the environment, the spokesman said, and encouraged members of the public to report pollution incidents via the 24-hour hotline on 0800 807060.