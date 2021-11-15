More than a thousand people have reacted to Facebook post, shared by Adur and Worthing Police on Sunday evening (November 14).

The post read: "We were called by a concerned member of the public today and found an elderly woman walking in the street and without proper clothing.

"After finding her we took her home and found it to be in a very poor state with no food and no proper furnishings.

"While calling social services to get further support put in place, officers went out to get food for the lady with officers and even the control room staff offering their own money to get her something.

"After getting some food and updating social services we were able to leave her in a better state than before and with a jam tart assortment."

Dozens of people have praised the officers involved for their kind actions, whilst others have offered to make donations.

One Facebook user wrote: "What wonderful police officers you all must be for finding the lady in distress, then for doing all of the things you did."