Actor supports NSPCC through Worthing Christmas tree business

North Star Pines, a Christmas tree business based at the North Star pub in Worthing, raised more than £470 for the NSPCC last year.

Sam Cocozza has given 10 per cent of his profits to the children’s charity each year since his business was launched at the North Star in 2016.

Sam Cocozza from North Star Pines presents the cheque to Rosemary Hannam, secretary of the NSPCC South and Mid Sussex Branch

Since 2018, he has also had a base at The Locomotive pub, in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton.

He raised £474.02 from his 2019 Christmas sales and presented a cheque to Rosemary Hannam, secretary of the NSPCC’s South and Mid Sussex Branch.

The money will towards NSPCC services such as the Speak out Stay safe programme in Sussex, which delivers safeguarding messages directly to children through assemblies and workshops.

Kate Hershkowitz, community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We are immensely grateful to Sam for his tireless efforts to raise money for the NSPCC.

“He has set a wonderful example in using his seasonal business to raise funds for our Christmas appeal to help support children across the UK.”

Sam, a 42-year-old actor and teacher, has raised nearly £2,500 for the NSPCC in total in the past four years.

For more information on the NSPCC and the Speak out, Stay safe programme, visit www.nspcc.org.uk