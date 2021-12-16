The team at Acre Care, who look after people in their own home, wanted to do something special for five of their ladies after hearing they would be spending Christmas alone.

Manager Emma McCory organised a get-together at The Lamb pub in Rustington to give the service users a treat. She said the food was amazing and a good time was had by all.

The most heartwarming part of the day was when two of the ladies, who had met for the first time at the lunch, got on so well, they arranged to spend Christmas Day together, so they will not be alone on the big day after all.

The Acre Care team in Worthing, led by manager Emma McCory, arranged for five service users to have a get-together Christmas lunch at The Lamb pub in Rustington after learning they would be on their own on Christmas Day

Emma said: “A huge thank you goes out to our fantastic team who always go that extra mile.”

Acre Care, in Station Parade, Tarring Road, is part of The Platinum Care Solutions Group, providing home care for people across West Sussex.

Emma said: “We are always looking for carers to join our team so we can continue to make lives better.”

Telephone 01903 505438 or visit www.acrecare.co.uk for more information.