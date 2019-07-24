Abbotswood residents thrilled to meet Rustington author of heart-warming story Ouzo the Greek

Residents at Abbotswood in Rustington so enjoyed the book Ouzo the Greek, they invited the author to come and meet them.

Lisa Edwards, who launched the new Pet care in Rustington service this month, wrote the book to tell the heart-warming story of Ouzo, a three-legged Greek street dog she rescued

Lisa Edwards, manager of Pet care in Rustington, with Mr Moussaka

She was invited to meet the residents at Abbotswood as part of their ‘meet the author’ afternoon, and Mr Moussaka joined her.

Lisa said: “He was on his best behaviour and showed off with a few tricks before being a tad spoilt during the cream tea. We both really enjoyed it. “

The wonderful residents raised £60 for Lisa’s chosen charity, Shadow Dogs of Karditsa.