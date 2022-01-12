Travelodge has released some of the weirdest items that have been left in its Chichester Hotels

With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Chichester:

A five tier rainbow themed 30th birthday cake at Chichester Central Travelodge

A six foot Christmas tree with decorations and Nutcracker soldiers at Arundel Fontwell Park Travelodge

A set of Indian wedding bangles at Arundel Fontwell Travelodge

A collection of bespoke aftershaves at Chichester Emsworth Travelodge

A large Pikachu figurine at Rustington Travelodge

A Storm Trooper outfit at Emsworth Travelodge

A 60 year-old chess set at Chichester Central Travelodge

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Chichester, and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets. This includes a 6ft flower arch made from white roses, a Chewbacca costume, a collection of Roald Dahl books and even a groom!