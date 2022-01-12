A Pikachu figurine, Stormtrooper suit and a 60 year old tea set make the 2021 Travelodge Lost & Found audit for Chichester hotels
Today, the UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including properties in Chichester over the last 12 months.
With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotels in Chichester:
A five tier rainbow themed 30th birthday cake at Chichester Central Travelodge
A six foot Christmas tree with decorations and Nutcracker soldiers at Arundel Fontwell Park Travelodge
A set of Indian wedding bangles at Arundel Fontwell Travelodge
A collection of bespoke aftershaves at Chichester Emsworth Travelodge
A large Pikachu figurine at Rustington Travelodge
A Storm Trooper outfit at Emsworth Travelodge
A 60 year-old chess set at Chichester Central Travelodge
Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotels in Chichester, and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets. This includes a 6ft flower arch made from white roses, a Chewbacca costume, a collection of Roald Dahl books and even a groom!
“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”