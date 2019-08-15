A-level results: St Philip Howard school in Barnham sees ‘stunning’ success

A-level students at St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham are celebrating ‘stunning’ results this year, with more than 80 per cent achieving A* to C grades.

The school in Elm Grove South, Barnham, saw a 100 per cent pass rate – with 20 per cent of students achieving the top A* or A grade and 52 per cent achieving A* to B.

Nine students earned three A grades or better, while almost a third of students gained at least one A grade.

James Angus has been praised for achieving four A* grades, earning him an offer to read mathematics at Cambridge University.

Zach Hollis achieved three A*’s, securing his place to study physics with medical physics at Nottingham University.

Quinn Bolger gained two A* grades and an A and will be going on to read aeronautics and astronautics at Southampton University.

Rebecca Holland achieved two A*’s and an A to read Musical Theatre.

Other successes include Dylan Bhopal-Myers’ A* and two As, which will see him read philosophy and politics at Manchester University.

Hannah Boylin gained an A* and two As to read Law at Liverpool University, while Emma Hattersley achieved an A* and two As to read Physics with Philosophy at Manchester University.

David Haughey is celebrating three As, which secured him a place to read Law at Liverpool University, and Shane Fitzgibbon also achieved three As to study Primary Education at Winchester University.

At AS Level, the school has congratulated Francesca Blondell, Ben Goman, Richard Haughey, Sebastian MacDonald, Alexander McAuley and Henry Poulter who all gained four A grades.

Nesta McNeil, head of sixth form, said: “The successes we have seen today are based on the hard work of our students, our excellent teachers and the support we receive from the families of our students.

“The delight we witness every year as our students and their families collect their results allowing them to start the next stage of their journey to achieving great things, is immeasurably rewarding.

“The staff and families have again gone above and beyond supporting our students to ensure they had every opportunity to succeed.”

Headteacher Dave Carter said “We are so proud of all our students for the grades they have achieved, the efforts they have put in and most importantly for being such kind, caring and capable individuals ready to take their place in the modern world.

“We wish them every success in the future.”

