£40,000 raised for the NSPCC with 180ft abseil at Arundel Castle

More than 100 people abseiled down Arundel Castle’s historic Bakehouse Tower on Sunday – all in aid of children’s charity the NSPCC.

The challenge, which has raised £40,000, saw participants take on the 180ft drop to help the charity deliver its services for children.

Gary Markwell with deputy mayor of Arundel Angela Standing and Grant Roberts

Among those taking part were Gary Markwell, who represents Arundel & Courtwick on West Sussex County Council, and Grant Roberts, an Arun district councillor for Arundel & Walberton, who raised £965 between them.

Gary said: “Having a fear of heights, this was probably the most terrifying thing I have ever done, but I am delighted to have raised such a large sum for the NSPCC.”

Grant said: “As well as raising funds for such a great cause, I was also especially proud to watch my 80-year-old mother, Patricia, complete the abseil with me. She is such an inspiration.”

Staff from Chichester veterinary practice AlphaPet also took part in the abseil, along with NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless.

NSPCC chief executive Pater Wanless - Picture: Mark In Time Photography

Peter said: “I had a great time taking part in the Arundel Castle abseil on Sunday. There was a fantastic atmosphere on the day and everyone involved seemed to thoroughly enjoy the challenge.

“I’d like to thank all the participants for the staggering amount of money they have raised which will help the NSPCC deliver its vital services to children.”

Those who braved the windy conditions were rewarded with a commemorative medal presented by the deputy mayor of Arundel, Angela Standing.

Money raised through the abseil challenge will help fund NSPCC services such as its Speak Out Stay Safe program, which delivers safeguarding messages directly to children through assemblies and workshops.

During the last school year volunteers spoke to 34,430 children in 131 primary schools across Sussex.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to Arundel Castle for giving us kind permission to host this incredible event and their support in the weeks before.

“It was such a fantastic day and I’m so grateful to all those who took part to make it a great success – to our wonderful NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch volunteers and their president, the Duchess of Norfolk, and very importantly all our brave and inspiring participants who took on the tower for every childhood.

“Your efforts really will help us make a difference to the lives of children who’ve experienced abuse or neglect.”